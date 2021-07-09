Veteran who grew up in the shadow of HARB in Homestead, follows his dreams and makes good as he reaches the rank of Colonel.
Youthful dreams rarely come true from merely wishful thinking.
“Growing up around Homestead AFB and watching the F-16s flying around - especially during football practice - nurtured my childhood desire to go to the United States Air Force Academy (USAFA) and fly fighters one day,” Chad Burdick explained.
Having gone to elementary and middle school at Redland, he was a three-year varsity letterman in football at South Dade Senior High. He knew competition would be fierce for an appointment to the Air Force Academy and athletic success combined with strong academics would help. His foresight, however, did not include destruction of the family home in 1992 from Hurricane Andrew.
In beginning the process of rebuilding, his parents sent their two sons to Marion, Virginia to stay with grandparents. Burdick shared his ambition with teachers and staff at Marion Senior High School and he was able to return to South Dade for his senior year. His determination and the support around him did lead to the grounds of the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1994 where more hard work awaited. He rose to the rank of Cadet-Colonel and graduated with military distinction in 1998, pilot training to be the next critical step.
Competition continued anything for granted. Of the thirty members of his class, only he and three others achieved the coveted fighter jet pilot status.
He did choose to qualify in the F-16 and during his first assignment at Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina he became Combat Mission Qualified.
The terrorist attack of September 11, 2001 set him on a path to play various roles in the years of conflict that followed.
He shared part of those early days and weeks. “That very hour, as a young lieutenant, we started loading up our jets with live air-to-air missiles after receiving orders from the White House to shoot down any hijacked airlines that posed a threat to the civilian population.
I flew numerous Combat Air Patrol missions above all the major population centers along the eastern seaboard, but I was primarily assigned to defend Washington, D.C. and frequently escorted the President aboard Air Force One and Marine One, or provided air cover over Camp David all night long while the President vacationed there.”
There were also overseas deployments for different operations and when the United States and allies launched Operation IRAQI FREEDOM to invade Iraq, he flew in the first air strikes.
In his next assignment, he changed geographic areas and was in South Korea.
Round-the-clock vigilance is required, particularly in the demilitarized zone, to guard against potential aggression from North Korea. His combined
experiences made him an ideal candidate to go to Luke Air Force Base in Arizona where he became the Assistant Director of Operations: F-16 Evaluator and Instructor Pilot.
An unexpected opportunity then took him to Washington, D.C. to study Dutch at the Defense Language Institute before being sent as an exchange pilot with the Belgian Air Force. Among his accomplishments was leading the first International Urban Close Air Support Exercise in support of Operation ENDURING FREEDOM.
Attendance at other military schools and promotions came as his career progressed and he was again at Luke AFB, as the Director, F-16 Evaluator and Instructor Pilot. Notwithstanding the importance of training future pilots and especially helping stand up the F-35 training mission, he volunteered for not one, but two more deployments.
Literally back at home, he joined in with Homestead Air Reserve Base 93rd Fighter Squadron to go to Afghanistan flying counter-terror and counter-insurgency missions.
As he explained, “Immediately following that deployment I volunteered for an urgent request from the United States Army's First Armored Division to
assist them in the liberation of Mosul from the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist organization.” In that capacity, he was the Joint Strike Cell Director and led combat operations in liberation of Mosul.
Promotion to the rank of Colonel is never guaranteed and Burdick added an extra dimension when his time did come. In his words, “Upon being selected for promotion to Colonel, I chose to have my promotion ceremony at Homestead Air Reserve Base where I feel like everything began for me. Colonel David Castaneda, the Commander of the 482nd Fighter Wing, swore me in and my family was able to be there and to participate by pinning on my new rank. It was a complete surprise for my mother. She thought she was going to a welcome home party for the 93rd Fighter Squadron's recent return from yet another deployment to Afghanistan. When Col Castaneda
announced why everyone was really there, her reaction was absolutely priceless!! Her tears of surprise, joy and excitement perfectly summed up over two-decades of bitterly hard fought combat deployments and a life spent defending America's highest ideals.”
Burdick’s assignments in Arizona are coming to a close as he will soon leave for Robbins Air Force Base in Georgia to be Chief, Combat Operations Division, Directorate of Operations, at Headquarters Air Force Reserve Command (AFRC). He looks forward to this new challenge and will be a bit closer to family.
“I've literally traveled all around the world, but Homestead remains one of the most unique and consequential places on the planet. Nowhere on earth can you find a community shaped more by the influence of the ocean, the bounty of the land, a people who brave hurricanes year after year, or a community of
patriots who risked it all to leave behind communism and corruption throughout the Caribbean, Central and South America for a new and better life here in the United States.
If you can understand that, then you understand the values, grit and moral backbone necessary to achieve your dreams. Anyone can do it!”
