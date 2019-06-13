Commissioner Nicole “Nikki” Fried is announcing that the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) will hold hemp rulemaking workshops this month throughout the state. As the Governor is expected to sign the state hemp legislation soon, the Department is hosting the workshops to create a space for the public to ask questions and provide valuable input into the hemp rulemaking process, as this exciting new industry starts up in Florida.
The workshops will be held in Ft. Lauderdale, Tampa, and Tallahassee, to allow for citizens in the southern, central, and northern regions of the state to participate. The events will be also livestreamed by the Florida Channel for those unable to attend.
The workshops provide opportunities to interact with stakeholders in the hemp industry, including growers, processors, lab owners, manufacturers, and retailers, as well as FDACS officials. Commissioner Nikki Fried, Cannabis Director Holly Bell, and Directors of the Department’s Plant Industry, Food Safety, and Agricultural and Environmental Services Divisions will be available to answer questions, discuss concerns, and receive feedback.
Each workshop will begin at 9:00 AM EST and end at 5:00 PM EST. Anyone with an interest in the future of Florida’s hemp industry may attend. No RSVP is necessary.
See below for dates and locations.
South Florida Hemp Workshop
Thursday, June 20th – 9:00 AM
Broward College, South Campus
Performing Cultural Arts Theater (PCAT)
7200 Pines Blvd
Building 68 A, Room 151
Pembroke Pines, FL 33024
Central Florida Hemp Workshop
Friday, June 21st – 9:00 AM
Tampa Fairgrounds
Florida Center
4800 US HWY 301 N,
Tampa, FL 33610
North Florida Hemp Workshop
Monday, June 24th – 9:00 AM
R.A. Gray Building
Auditorium
500 S Bronough St,
Tallahassee, FL 32399
