Health Fairs such as at the Miami-Dade College, Homestead Campus fall event often include mobile vans that provide different medical services. A recent addition to what is available is Image Clear Ultrasound of South Florida (ICU SFL).
Laura Nunez, Operations Manager and Brian Puckall, Community Liaison, were on hand to provide their services and network to let people know about them.
They have been working with Eve’s Hope Center in Palmetto Bay and a generous donation led to the mobile unit now able to bring services to five locations during the week and arrangements can be made for special events.
The free services are Pregnancy Test, Prenatal Ultrasound, Community Referrals, and Options Consultation.
On Mondays from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., they are at 404 West Palm Drive, Florida City and Tuesdays from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., at 27359 South Dixie Hwy in Naranja (the Fresco Y Mas parking lot). They are in West Kendall, Hialeah, and Overtown Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.
They do have a public/non-profit partnership to receive an Appropriation from the State of Florida as one source of funding and service individuals as well as organizations.
Nunez explained their outreach to the public, “Our caring staff of advocates and licensed clinicians offer services free-of-charge in our state-of-the-Art Mobile Unit. We offer free medical grade pregnancy tests, limited Medical Ultrasounds, & community resources in a non-coercive and non-judgmental environment. Call us at 786-689-8719 to make an appointment at one of our 5 locations.”
Image Clear Ultrasound currently has multiple locations in seventeen different states. To learn more, go to https://www.imageclearultrasound.com/locations/south-florida/
