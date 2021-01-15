Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) has notified the Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) that it expects to file a formal request in the coming months for new base rates. The company intends to propose a four-year rate plan that would begin in January 2022, once its current base rate settlement agreement concludes at the end of this year.
FPL previously extended operations under the rate agreement by freezing base rates for an additional year through 2021.
FPL now serves 5.6 million customer accounts from Miami to Pensacola across more than half of Florida, a rapidly growing state on the front lines of climate change and strong, frequent severe weather.
Recognizing this, FPL’s plan will enable the company to continue building a more resilient and sustainable energy future for everyone – including future generations – while keeping typical customer bills lower than the national average through at least 2025.
In 2006, FPL’s bill was slightly above the national average but has decreased roughly 10% over the last 15 years while the national average has increased approximately 30% during roughly the same period.
FPL’s typical 1,000-kWh residential customer bill is lower today than it was 15 years ago and 30% lower than the national average.
As FPL’s bill has decreased over time, the service it provides customers has consistently and demonstrably improved. FPL’s investments to build a stronger, smarter energy grid has resulted in best-in-state reliability every year since 2006, as well as repeated national recognition.
FPL has a state-of-the art fleet of ultra-efficient clean energy centers and a rapidly growing portfolio of solar power plants as part of the company’s “30-by-30” plan to install 30 million solar panels by 2030.
FPL expects the proposal to include:
• In 2022, an adjustment to base annual revenue requirements of approximately $1.1 billion.
• In 2023, a subsequent year adjustment to base annual revenue requirements of approximately $615 million.
• In 2024 and 2025, a request for a Solar Base Rate Adjustment (SoBRA) mechanism to recover up to 900 megawatts (MW) of cost-effective solar projects in each year. If the full amount of new solar capacity allowed under the SoBRA proposal was constructed, Adjusted for inflation, FPL’s typical bill in
January 2022 would be nearly 22% less than it was in 2006. In nominal terms, FPL’s projected bill in January 2022 is projected to be just 3.5% higher than it was in 2006.
The phased-in rate adjustments are necessary to help pay for the more than $29 billion FPL is investing during the four-year period from 2019 through 2022 to benefit customers, including improving electric service reliability, reducing emissions and improving generation fuel efficiency, strengthening its electric system to make it more resilient in severe weather and preparing for customer growth.
Most FPL customers power their homes for just a few dollars a day. FPL’s residential customer monthly usage median is 950 kWh, which means most FPL customer households consume less than the standard, 1,000-kWh typical bill benchmark, which is currently about $99.
Customers can visit FPL.com/answers or GulfPower.com/answers to learn more about the request. Once the formal request has been filed, the website will enable customers to calculate the estimated impact to their bills in 2022 based on their current electricity usage.
FPL’s Project Accelerate, an annual program designed to find new ways to improve efficiency, lower costs and save money, is expected to produce more than $1.5 billion in savings for customers over the company’s four-year rate plan, which is an annual savings run rate of approximately $390 million that will be reflected in the proposed rate plan.
Another significant cost-saving measure that FPL has taken during the current rate plan is its merger and consolidation with Gulf Power. FPL estimates the consolidation is resulting in approximately $82 million per year in O&M savings for the combined company.
FPL also projects system benefits of approximately $1.5 billion over the next 30 years as a result of power generation upgrades already underway, a new transmission line physically connecting both companies and the ability to
dispatch from, and plan for, a common fleet of power generation resources. In total, customer savings from combining the two companies is projected to be $2.8 billion.
For the period 2019 through 2022, FPL will have invested more than $29 billion to benefit customers, with additional significant investments expected in 2023 and beyond. These investments support the continued building of a stronger, smarter and more resilient energy grid. Consistently the top priority for customers, the expectation and need for reliable, around-the-clock electric service has only been amplified amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic as more customers work and attend school remotely. Beyond customer expectations, hundreds of new federal regulatory requirements implemented since 2017, including new cyber security standards, have required FPL to continue investing in its infrastructure.
While FPL has been awarded the most reliable electric utility in the U.S. for five of the last six years, climate change and Florida’s strong, frequent severe weather requires the company to continue investing in the energy grid. Additional investments in building a stronger, smarter electric system are crucial as FPL continues to further improve the reliability of its service for customers, including fewer outages and faster restoration. Also, FPL continues to invest in smart grid technology that enables the company to continually monitor and assess the health of its system, predict potential issues before they disrupt service to customers and restore power faster following outages.
The proposal will also include FPL’s continued investments in cleaner, more efficient power generation. FPL’s ultra-efficient fleet of state-of-the-art power plants has one of the cleanest emissions profiles among comparable utilities
nationwide, and the company continues to rapidly expand solar energy. From 2019 through 2022, FPL will have added more than 2,700 MW of power generation, the costs for which are not included in current customer rates.
Since 2001, FPL’s investments in high-efficiency natural gas energy centers have saved customers nearly $11 billion in fuel costs and prevented more than 145 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions, equivalent to negating the emissions output of every registered vehicle in Florida for nearly the next four years.
FPL’s annual capital investments in Florida far exceed its annual earnings, making the company’s financial strength, particularly its allowed return on equity (ROE), critical to financing these important improvements on behalf of customers. FPL’s financial strength – in all financial climates – directly benefits customers, enabling the company to borrow money at lower interest rates and attract investors needed to support the types of smart, long-term investments that improve service and keep bills low over time.
FPL has provided customers approximately $75 million in Covid related relief through various programs and initiatives. As Florida recovers, the company will continue to assist customers who need it most. However, the pandemic is also a stark reminder of the importance of reliable electricity and the need for continued smart, long-term investments in infrastructure, clean energy and innovative technology that will enable FPL to serve customers now and for decades to come.
FPL plans to formally file its petition and testimony with the PSC in March to enable a thorough review and a decision to be reached before the end of 2021.
