Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) volunteers participated in FPL’s Power to Care Week, where they rolled up their sleeves to help make the communities they serve even better places to work and raise families.
More than 75 employees partnered with the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Miami program to volunteer at the A Better Foundation (ABF) Learning Center in Homestead, spending the day painting, landscaping and building new outdoor learning gardening areas.
ABF Learning Center serves students from Chapman Homeless Shelter, Camillus House, and the Homestead Air Reserve Base.
The organization is dedicated to providing a safe and nurturing environment for children, from infants to age 12.
The volunteer project is one of 23 events during FPL’s Power to Care Week, now in its 12th year. During the week, FPL volunteers will tackle community
projects in 13 counties.
