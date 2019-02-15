FPL Solar Energy Center in Homestead Officially Up and Running

he array of more than 300,000 solar panels at the FPL Miami-Dade Solar Energy Center have been in full operation since February 1, 2019 and hundreds of people gathered Tuesday, February 12, 2019 to celebrate the achievement. Previous articles have described the capability of this, the first solar power plant in the county.

Community collaboration was as much on display as was technology. Tables of fresh Redland products such as yellow squash, strawberries, and starfruit were featured as were local vendors with juices, salads, frozen gelato treats, and more.

A large stand overlooking the panels provided an opportunity for a special view and fourteen students from Homestead’s MAST Academy enjoyed the field trip. Even though Micaela Arleo and Santiago Guillon are planning medical careers, renewable energy is exciting for them. Jarvis Forbes, a future engineer, soon found the four Florida International University (FIU) engineer students who are all involved with solar projects partnered between FPL and FIU.

Mike Lloret, wildlife biologist, was gently handling one of the juvenile

crocodiles that finds sanctuary at the Turkey Point Facility. Last year they successfully caught, tagged, and released 225 baby crocodiles in their program that monitors and protects the American crocodiles that make their home in the plant’s cooling canals. He was situated a distance away from the cuddly lamb and other sheep that will help keep the grass trimmed at the solar energy center.

Prior to remarks, the Ambassador Chorale from Florida Memorial University beautifully rendered a selection of songs as Irene White, FPL Senior Director of External Affairs, managed the flow of the official aspects.

Doug Gaston, of Audubon Florida, invited everyone to stop by their table to learn more about the design and inclusion of a 20-acre sanctuary where native plants will enhance bee, bird, and yes, bat pollinators. “This will be a model to

emulate. It’s a great commonsense corporate partnership.”

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Jiminez acknowledged Commissioners Dennis Moss, Jose “Pepe” Diaz, and Estaban L. Bovo, Jr., and thanked all the Commissioners for their part in supporting the project. “We intend to be a national model,” he said. “Our energy profile is already 30% cleaner than the national average.” The goal of 1 million solar panels for the county is part of

multiple projects being worked with FPL.

“I don’t think of us as a utility company,” FPL President and CEO Eric Silagy said to begin his remarks. “We are a technology company that provides power.” Even though this is the first solar power plant in the County, he explained Miami-Dade has been the epicenter of their efforts, especially their close work with FIU that dates back to 1984. The “30 by 30 Plan” will bring 30 million solar panels to Florida by 2030. Silagy spoke of numerous projects and continuing partnership with organizations to enhance sustainable energy. Another major effort between FPL and Miami-Dade will allow for treatment and re-use of millions of gallons of County wastewater for the cooling canals at Turkey Point. With the anticipated increase of residents, water usage will become even more important. “We will always have our challenges,” he said. “As community leaders, politicians, and business leaders, we need to work together. We may not solve the entire problem, but we can make a huge difference.”