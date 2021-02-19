Keys Gate Charter School handed out 200 donated laptops and desktops from Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) to help families navigate virtual and in-person learning challenges. Many students did not have their own devices for online learning or were sharing devices with their siblings/parents.
This donation is part of FPL’s mission to break down barriers to education and help close the technology gap during the COVID-19 pandemic.
FPL refurbished the devices, previously used by employees, when they heard the students were in need of technology assistance.
Keys Gate Charter School parent Emily Ramirez received a donated laptop for her child from Keys Gate Charter School Principal Corinne Baez and IT Technician Edikson Longa.
“It will definitely be used for my daughter’s class,” Ramirez said of the laptop. “She’s back at school but of course they had to have their own devices so before she actually had my laptop and I’m actually finishing school myself so it’s kind of difficult. So, this will be good because she’ll have her own, I’ll have my own. So, it’ll be great.”
“During the COVID pandemic, as we know online school and in-person school has been a challenge for educators and students and families, so we are very thankful to have this donation and be able to provide them to our families,” Principal Baez said.
