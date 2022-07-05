fpl1

FPL teams with United HomeCare to distribute hurricane food kits to seniors in the Allapattah neighborhood of Miami. FPL External Affairs Manager Christopher Ferreira delivers hurricane preparedness meal kits to homebound resident Maria D. Mercedes.
fpl meal kits

On June 28, 2022, Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) Community Relations

Specialist Darlyne Jean-Charles organizes hurricane preparedness meal kits to distribute to homebound seniors in Miami-Dade County.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.