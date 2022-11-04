On Friday, Oct. 28th ground was broken on a joint Florida Power and Light (FPL) and Miami Dade County project to reuse up to 15 million gallons a day of water from treated sewerage. This will also allow the elimination of a 15 million gallons per day extraction from the Florida Aquifer.
The project consists of the FPL Miami Dade Clean Water Recovery Center (CWRC) and an approximately 8-mile long 42-inch diameter water line connecting to the South District Wastewater Treatment Plant.
The CWRC will further treat and provide water to be used to cool the natural gas fired Unit 5 generation plant. The water line will be constructed mostly in existing FPL utility corridors.
FPL Officials were joined by a number of local education, development, and political figures as well as South Florida Water Management and County managers. Among these were US Rep. Carlos Gimenez, who as Miami Dade Mayor began this project, County Mayor Daniella Levin Cava, District Comm. Kionne McGhee, SFWMD Governing Director Jacqui Thurlow-Lippisch, and Homestead Vice Mayor Julio Guzman.
Mayor Levin Cava began her remarks by thanking Representative Gimenez, her predecessor, for his role at this project’s beginning. She continued, “I do think about our water issues in Miami Dade constantly. So, this is truly a momentous occasion for me personally as well as for all of the residents and business of South Florida. It’s a win for our water resources, it’s a win for our energy resources, and it’s a win for our state lawsuit.” This last refers to the County’s mandated requirements on Ocean Outfalls.
Kate MacGregor, FPL Vice President of Environmental Services told the crowd, “At Turkey Point we now use emission free nuclear energy and American natural gas to meet the energy needs of South Florida’s families and businesses.” Continuing she said, “We break ground today for a Clean Water Recovery Center on a site where the tanks of our oil-fired units once stood. We are so proud that this ground will once again find a renewed and innovative purpose in a more environmentally sustainable way.”
