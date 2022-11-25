Homestead residents may see more food trucks in the city.
The Food Truck Pilot Program is now underway to determine how allowing food trucks in more areas will work.
During the November 16 meeting, the Council agreed on a second reading to an ordinance that will permit the operation of mobile food dispensing vehicles in particular areas of the City. This means food truck owners can set up their operations on businesses and on private property throughout the City.
Food truck vendors will now be able to enter into agreements with landowners to operate at commercially zoned properties that are not adjacent to residential
properties as long as they register with the City and meet certain other requirements outlined in the City Code as amended.
It is an expansion that will create more opportunities for food trucks. The food truck has become an increasingly popular fixture at festivals and large municipal events in many communities.
The Florida Power & Light (FPL) franchise fee ordinance was passed on first reading at the November Council Meeting and will require a second reading in
December to become effective. Once in effect, the City of Homestead will be able to collect franchise fees for areas of the City serviced with electricity by Florida Power & Light. This fee is paid directly by FPL to the City and is not something customers will see reflected on their monthly FPL bills.
The Council agreed to an ordinance amending the budgets for each of the several funds and departments of the City for the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1, 2021 and ending Sept. 30, 2022 by increasing the total budgeted revenues and expenditures by $2,543,000.
The Council also agreed to a second ordinance amending the budgets for each of the several funds and departments of the City for the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1, 2022 and ending Sept. 30, 2023 by increasing the total budgeted revenues and expenditures by $9,035,940.
This is not a reflection of new or unplanned projects, but rather the appropriation of funds from the fiscal year ending on September 30, 2022 related to ongoing projects not completed within FY 2022.
One such project is Losner Park, which had funding appropriated for FY 2022, but did not have its grand opening until November 5, 2022, which is within FY 2023.
