In this time of support systems changing due to different closures, two county meal service initiatives are of particular importance. Miami-Dade County Public School (MDCPS) has posted their current Student Meal Distribution Site Schedule.
As of March 30, 2020, Grab and Go Meals are available between 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. These new hours have been selected in order to better accommodate the distance learning schedule. All families of students are eligible for the meals and are encouraged to visit any of the designated food distribution sites to pick up breakfast and lunch for the next day.
South Region sites are:
Homestead Senior High School, 2351 SE 12th Avenue Homestead
South Dade Senior High School 28401 SW 167th Avenue Miami
Robert Morgan Education Center And Technical College, 18180 SW 122d Avenue, Miami
Miami Killian Senior High School, 10655 SW 97th Avenue Miami
Felix Varela Senior High School 15255 SW 96th Street Miami
John A. Ferguson Senior High School 15900 SW 56th Street, Miami,
G. Holmes Braddock Senior High School 3601 SW 147th Avenue Miami
Southwest Miami Senior High School 8855 SW 50th Terrace Miami
Palmetto Senior High School 7460 SW 118th Street, Pinecrest
Goulds Elementary 23555 SW 112th Avenue, Homestead
Leisure City K-8 Center 14950 SW 288th Street Homestead
Southridge Senior High School 19355 SW 114th Avenue, Miami
Dr. Carlos J. Finlay Elementary 851 SW 117th Avenue, Miami
Bent Tree Elementary 4861 SW 140th Avenue, Miami
R R Moton Elementary 18050 Homestead Avenue, Miami
The other end of the spectrum are senior citizens, residents 60 and older. Many were accustomed to enjoying meals at community centers which have been closed since mid-March.
Seniors not previously signed up for meal delivery can do so by dialing 311 which accesses the County’s government help line.
“By dialing 311 or 305-468-5900 you can get one-on-one personal customer service in English, Spanish or Creole. You can call Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Closed on Sunday &
holidays. Individuals with a hearing or speech disability can contact us by calling Florida Relay at 711.”
As is to be expected, the center is experiencing longer than usual wait times, and a family member or friend may be needed to assist with getting through and completing the application. The senior, or
individual assisting, will provide necessary
information to be registered and respond to questions such as restricted mobility that might affect the senior’s ability to personally accept delivery.
One week of boxed meals that can be refrigerated or frozen and reheated is the standard delivery. The individual will be provided a confirmation number of their registration. Within 3-4 days, the individual will be contacted as to when delivery will begin.
The county is prepared for the increased demand and an alternative to
calling is the website https://www.miamidade.gov/global/311.page
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.