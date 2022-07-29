Gov. Ron DeSantis has directed the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity and Enterprise Florida to issue an alert to Floridians warning them not to be fooled by another scheme coming from the Cuban regime wooing Americans to invest in its alleged “private sector.”
The warning comes after the Biden administration began rolling back American sanctions on Cuba and as Cubans continue to protest for “Libertad” (freedom), hoping to end more than 60 years of oppression, violence and suffering imposed by the Castro regime.
Last July, Libertad protests erupted in 40 cities in Cuba and protestors were quickly met with brute force. They began publishing videos they recorded on their phones of the regime’s bloody crackdown. After this made international news, the regime shut down the internet, began jailing Cubans and scores of people disappeared overnight.
DeSantis said, “The weak policies of this administration have led the regime to attempt to perpetrate a financial fraud against the American people under the guise of private investment opportunities. Only when Cuba allows free elections, stops jailing people in the middle of the night for simply saying they want human rights, and ensures private property rights for its citizens should the American people feel confident that money sent across the straits will truly benefit the Cuban people and not the racketeers who run their regime like a mafia.”
Floridians rallied in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood during last July's protests, calling on the Biden administration to enable American businesses to restore internet access to Cuba. Cuban American U.S. Rep. Maria Salazar, R-Miami, introduced the American Freedom and Internet Access Act of 2021, to create "Operation Starfall." It would “provide Internet to the Cuban people when the dictatorship knocks them down,” she said. But “the Democrats have
refused to consider my legislation.”
Meanwhile, protests and blackouts continue in Cuba today. Relaciones Internacionales/ Latin America Watch reported that “people in Pinar del Rio took to the streets, after more than 11 hours of blackouts. They had been without electricity for several weeks. The regime has just knocked down the internet in the entire area, along with other telecommunications.” Others posted videos of Cubans chanting “Libertad” and “Abajo la dictadura” in Havana this month (“freedom” and “down with dictatorship”).
While chaos continues in Cuba, roughly 90 miles from Florida’s coast, “racketeers who run the Cuban regime,” DeSantis said, launched a “kleptocratic scheme” claiming to welcome American investment in a private sector that doesn’t really exist. Such investment “is meaningless,” DeSantis said, when Cuban citizens have no property rights and the Cuban government controls where foreign investment goes.
According to the Cuba Capacity Building Project at Columbia University in New York, foreign investment in Cuba provides opportunity for private and non-state sectors in Cuba.
New private companies may be organized as a Limited Liability Company and become domestic investors, according to a report published by the project, including micro-, small-, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs). “State-owned enterprises serving as intermediators in the import/export sector for the non-state sector could also become applicable to the foreign investment sector,” the report says. “This would allow self-employed workers (trabajadores por cuenta propia) to receive foreign investment and have legal access to economic and capital flows from abroad, albeit indirectly, but with adequate guarantees, even if they do not chose to organize as MSMEs.”
But this is a sham, DeSantis said.
“Cuban citizens have no means to leverage investments to elevate their circumstances,” he warned. Any money Floridians might send to these entities would “inevitably end up in the pockets of Raúl Castro, Miguel Díaz-Canel, and the rest of the Cuban mafia who will use that cash to continue to enrich themselves, impoverish their people, and further destabilize the Western Hemisphere.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.