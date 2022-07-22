It’s time again for one of the most popular holidays’ in Florida, the once a year, spiny lobster mini-season The best way to enjoy this summer tradition is to know and observe the rules and, as always, safety first.
Season: July 27-28, 2022 (last consecutive Wednesday and Thursday of July each year).
Daily Bag Limit: 6 per person for Monroe County and Biscayne National Park; 12 per person for rest of Florida.
Possession limit on the water: equal to the daily bag limit.
Possession limit off the water: equal to the daily bag limit on the first day and double the daily bag limit on the second day.
Possession limits are enforced on and off the water.
Minimum Size Limit: Carapace must be larger than 3", measured in the water. Possession and use of a measuring device required at all times.
Night Diving: Prohibited in Monroe County (ONLY during sport season) Diving is defined as swimming at or below the surface of the water.
Harvest of lobster is prohibited in John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park during the sport season and in Everglades National Park, Dry Tortugas National Park, no-take areas in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, in the Biscayne Bay/Card Sound Lobster Sanctuary, and in the five Coral Reef Protection Areas in Biscayne National Park during both the 2-day sport season and regular season.
Florida Keys/Monroe County Information
Unless exempt, a recreational saltwater fishing license and a lobster permit are required to harvest spiny lobster.
Lobster must be landed in whole condition. Separating the tail from the body is prohibited in state waters.
The harvest or possession of eggbearing spiny lobster, or any other eggbearing species of lobster belonging to the families Palinuridae (spiny lobsters), Scyllaridae (slipper lobsters) or Synaxidae (furry lobsters) is prohibited.
No person shall harvest or attempt to harvest spiny lobster using any device which will or could puncture, penetrate or crush the exoskeleton (shell) or the flesh of the lobster.
Recreational trapping prohibited.
Regardless of what species you are fishing for, bag limits are only for properly licensed individuals and those people exempt from license requirements who are actively harvesting. People harvesting may not exceed their individual bag limit and take someone else's bag limit. That is, people (including children) who are not actively harvesting or are not properly licensed (if a license is required) may NOT be counted for purposes of bag limits.
Call 305-852-7717 or visit http://floridakeys.noaa.gov for information about no take areas in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary. Please call the FWC Marathon office at 305-289-2320.
“Mini-season is a great time for residents and visitors alike, and I want to ensure everyone is aware of the law, and behaving in a responsible, and safe, manner,” said Sheriff Rick Ramsay.
Marine thefts commonly happen in the Florida Keys and thieves may see mini-season as an opportunity to target people who aren’t being careful with their valuables. Make sure you remove electronics, fishing and diving gear from your boat when you aren’t on it, and store this valuable equipment somewhere secure.
The Sheriff’s Office will have extra patrols at boat ramps, bridges and on the water. Anyone caught with illegal lobster will be charged accordingly. All Sheriff’s Office boats will be on patrol, and deputies will also be operating a number of personal watercraft donated to the Sheriff’s Office by Riva Motorsports & Marine of the Keys. They donate WaveRunners each year to be used for law enforcement purposes such as this, as well as for regular patrols of hard-to-reach shoreline areas and residential canals.
Before, during and just after the two-day season there will be more boats and trailers on the roadways and more traffic in general. Sheriff Ramsay wants to remind everyone to drive carefully. Pay attention to those around you, be patient, and don’t pass in no-passing zones. Drinking and driving is, of course, illegal; drunk boating is also illegal and our officers will be watching for this dangerous behavior on the water as well as on the roadways of the county.
