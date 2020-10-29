Soroptimist International of Homestead is proud of our scholarship program and urge women and girls in our community to go to
www.SIHomestead.com and click on Scholarship for further information and applications. DEADLINE: DECEMBER 1, 2020
VIOLET RICHARDSON SCHOLARSHIP is dedicated to young girls between the age of 14 and 17 and focuses on volunteer service to the community, this grant is shared between the recipient and her nonprofit.
THE MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP is in honor of members of our chapter who have passed away. This scholarship goes to the winner’s school where she is a registered student, either university or trade school.
LIVE YOUR DREAM SCHOLARSHIP is a unique education grant for women who provide the primary financial support fore their families. Live Your Dream Awards give women the resources they need to improve their education skills and employment prospects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.