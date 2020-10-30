Miami Dade College’s (MDC) School for Advanced Studies (SAS) will host free online information/applications sessions Saturday, Nov. 7 for the 2021-22 school year.
SAS is a full-time, collegiate high school where students complete their last two years of high school while attending MDC and, in most cases, simultaneously earn a high school diploma and Associate in Arts degree.
SAS information/applications sessions will take place as follows:
• Kendall Campus and Homestead Campuses, 9 a.m.
All current Miami-Dade County 10th graders with a minimum unweighted 3.0 grade point average are invited to apply, and may become eligible for admission upon satisfying all program requirements, including earning minimum SAS college entrance exam scores. Enrollment is limited.
Students gain a true college experience by taking both college dual-enrollment courses and Advanced Placement (AP) high school courses at MDC campuses. In addition, students receive free tuition, fees, textbooks and, if eligible, school bus and Metrorail transportation funded by Miami-Dade County Public Schools.
To register for SAS online sessions, visit https://www.mdc.edu/main/sas/
For more information, contact Dennis Lindsay at 305-237-0510.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.