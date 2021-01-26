U.S. Senators Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Rick Scott (R-FL) applauded the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for supporting Florida’s priorities in their Fiscal Year 2021 work plan. The work plan includes funding for water resource and navigation projects that are of importance to communities throughout the state, and also builds upon the recent, unprecedented progress towards the restoration of Florida’s Everglades through projects like the Central Everglades Planning Project (CEPP). Below is a list of funding for projects
supported by Rubio and Scott:
Construction:
•$250 million for the South Florida Everglades Restoration (SFER) program, including –
o $150.25 million for CERP Indian River Lagoon South, including full funding for the completion of C-23 and C-24 stormwater treatment areas
o $68.66 million for Central Everglades Planning Project, including construction of canals and design of the EAA reservoir
o $12.125 million for CERP Adaptive Assessment and Monitoring
o $7.115 million for Biscayne Bay Coastal Wetlands
o $4.549 million for Picayune Strand
o $3 million for Kissimmee River Restoration
o $2.1 million for C-111 South Dade
o $1.5 million for RECOVER
o $1.2 million to initiate design of CERP Broward County Water Preserve Area
o $1 million for oversight of local project sponsor construction of Caloosahatchee Reservoir
• $35.457 million to complete the Jacksonville Harbor Deepening, FL and fiscally close out project
• $5.125 million to reimburse the municipalities of Key Largo, Islamorada, and Marathon for water quality improvement projects.
Operations and Maintenance:
• $17.667 million for Central & Southern Florida Flood Control Project
• $13.234 million for Tampa Harbor dredging
• $10.052 million for SFER, including –
o $1.927 million for Picayune Strand
o $1.779 million for Biscayne Bay Coastal Wetlands
o $1.75 million for Everglades Restoration Transition Plan Biological Opinion
o $1.014 million for Modified Water Deliveries to Everglades National Park
o $950,000 for Programmatic costs
o $799,000 for C-111 South Dade
o $750,000 for Seminole Big Cypress
o $22,000 for Broward County Water Preserve Area
• $10.38 million for dredging Canaveral Harbor
• $9.779 million for Jim Woodruff Lock and Dam, Lake Seminole, FL, AL & GA for assessments and water line replacement
• $9.675 million for Harmful Algal Bloom Research under the Aquatic Nuisance Control Research account
• $9.65 million for Jacksonville Harbor dredging
• $7.8 million for Okeechobee Waterway gate repairs in St. Lucie sector
• $6.32 million for Palm Beach Harbor dredging
• $4.69 million for Pensacola Harbor dredging
• $3.8 million for Panama City Harbor dredging
• $3.432 million for removal of aquatic growth
• $2.6 million for Miami Harbor
• $1.043 for hydrographic and topographic surveys of federally authorized navigation channels to identify dangerous shoaling
• $940,000 for inspection of federally authorized levees
• $594,000 for Port Everglades Harbor
• $280,000 for Intracoastal Waterway from Jacksonville to Miami
• $200,000 for Key West Harbor for environmental survey
• $110,000 for Intracoastal Waterway from Caloosahatchee River to Anclote River
• $100,000 for scheduling reservoir operations
