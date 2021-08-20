Florida reported another 21,669 new COVID-19 infections and seven deaths on Monday, according to data posted Tuesday by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Since the start of the pandemic in early 2020, Florida has had 2,955,098 COVID-19 infections and 41,130 deaths.
Patients with COVID-19 now account for 30 percent of inpatient hospitalizations, according to data posted on the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services website.
Florida hospitals had 16,832 patients with COVID-19 on Tuesday. No other state had as high of a percentage of hospital beds occupied by patients with COVID 19. Forty-four Florida hospitals reported facing critical staffing shortages Tuesday, while 45 said they anticipate facing critical staffing shortages in the coming week.
Gov. Ron DeSantis has recently touted the use of monoclonal antibody treatment as a way to help prevent people recently diagnosed with COVID-19 from being hospitalized. The treatment gives a temporary but immediate boost to the immune system, helping it fight off infection. The state has opened monoclonal-antibody treatment centers in Jacksonville, Orlando and Merritt Island.
As of Tuesday, 10,986,913 people were fully vaccinated in Florida. The state has over a seven-day moving average administered 40,754 first- and second-dose vaccinations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.