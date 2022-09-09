Homestead, FL (33030)

Today

Clouds and some sun this morning with more clouds for this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 92F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers after midnight. Low 78F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.