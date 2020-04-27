The American Lung Association’s 2020 “State of the Air” report found several cities earned mixed rankings for the nation’s most widespread air pollutants—ozone and particle pollution—both of which can be deadly. Gainesville, Lake City, Palm Bay, Melbourne, and Titusville were named on the cleanest cities list for short-term and year-round particle pollution after experiencing zero unhealthy air days.
The Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville metro tied 14th in the nation for the cleanest city in the nation in year-round particle pollution ahead of the Gainesville-Lake City metro area which tied 23rd.
However, Miami, Fort Lauderdale, St. Lucie, Orlando, Lakeland, Deltona, Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Clearwater all experienced more unhealthy air days of ozone in this year’s report.
Ozone Pollution in Florida
Compared to the 2019 report, Jacksonville and Palatka experienced fewer
unhealthy days of high ozone in this year’s report. The metro area tied 153rd for the most polluted city for ozone and continued its best levels.
Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Clearwater ranked 68th for the most polluted city in the nation for ozone and experienced more unhealthy air days.
Ozone levels worsened for the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-St. Lucie metro (T-81st) and the Orlando-Lakeland-Deltona metro area (T-84th).
“Ozone pollution can harm even healthy people, but is particularly dangerous for children, older adults and people with lung diseases like COPD or asthma,” said Lyerly.
This report documents that warmer temperatures brought by climate change are making ozone more likely to form and harder to clean up. Significantly more people suffered unhealthy ozone pollution in the 2020 report than in the last three “State of the Air” reports.
Particle Pollution in Florida
“State of the Air” 2020 found that year-round particle pollution levels in the Miami-Ft. Lauderdale-St. Lucie metro (T-116th) and Orlando-Lakeland-Deltona metro (T-150th) were slightly higher than in last year’s report.
Year-round particle pollution levels in the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater
(T-120th) metro were slightly lower in this year’s report.
The Jacksonville-Palatka area had insufficient data to calculate an official average. The metro tied for 121st in year-round particle pollution in the 2018 report.
“Particle pollution can lodge deep in the lungs and can even enter the bloodstream. It can trigger asthma attacks, heart attacks, and strokes and cause lung cancer,” said Lyerly. Particle pollution comes from coal-fired power plants, diesel emissions, wildfires, and wood-burning devices.
The metro area of Orlando-Lakeland-Deltona, Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, Gainesville-Lake City, North Port-Sarasota, Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, Pensacola-Ferry Pass, and Tallahassee were named to the cleanest cities list for short-term particle days.
The Miami-Fort. Lauderdale-Port St. Lucie area and Jacksonville-Palatka metro both remained unchanged from last year’s report. Both metro areas continued its best levels ever and tied 84th for the most polluted city for short-term unhealthy air days.
“We all have the right to breathe clean, healthy air. The 50th anniversary of the Clean Air Act serves as a critical reminder that Americans breathe healthier air today because of this landmark law,” said Lyerly. “At the same time, this year’s report shows that we must stand up for clean air – especially to safeguard our most vulnerable community members. Our leaders, both here in Florida and at the federal level, must take immediate, significant action to ward off climate change and other threats to the quality of the air we all breathe.”
While the report examined data from 2016-2018, this 21st annual report also provides air pollution trends back to the first report. Learn more about city rankings, as well as air quality across Florida and the nation, in the 2020 “State of the Air” report at Lung.org/sota.
