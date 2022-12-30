After several years of not being open to the public due to Covid, the Florida Pioneer Museum opened for the season on Wednesday, Dec. 14th.
Located at 826 North Krome Avenue in Florida City, the museum’s collection is displayed in the 1904 vintage Florida East Coast Railway Homestead Station Agent’s house. The two-story building was donated to the museum and moved to its present location in 1964.
In 1976 the railway depot building was moved to the site. After damage by Hurricane Andrew the museum closed and was reopened in 2002.
Several of the rooms in the station agent’s house are set up to reflect how they might have looked in the early 20th Century. Other items on display range from Native American artifacts to early farming and construction tools and even includes an operational Edison phonograph.
The museum features both permanent and revolving displays. The current
revolving exhibit covers the visit of President John F. Kennedy to then Homestead Air Force Base and Army Air Defense units in November of 1962.
Florida City Mayor Otis Wallace was on hand for the museum’s opening and spent time viewing each exhibit. After completing his tour and thanking the museum volunteers Mayor Wallace told the News Leader, “It was an absolute pleasure to walk through the museum. It’s well organized and has great displays. This should be on everyone’s to do list.”
Current hours are Wednesday, 10 am - 2 pm and Sunday, 1 pm to 5 pm.
Pioneer Museum’s President Karon Grunwell Buckley said , “We’d love to be open more days, so if anyone want’s to help, please volunteer. We are also looking to do a lecture series to be held in the depot building.”
To volunteer or for info call 305-246-9531.
