The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind everyone the two day lobster mini season is coming up next week.
“We enjoy all the visitors here in the Keys during lobster mini season,” said Sheriff Ramsay. “But we want to make sure everyone is aware of the law, and is behaving in a responsible, and safe, manner.”
Marine thefts commonly happen in the Florida Keys and thieves may see mini season as an opportunity to target people who aren’t being careful with their valuables. Make sure you remove electronics, fishing and diving gear from your boat when you aren’t on it and store this valuable equipment somewhere secure.
The Sheriff’s Office will have extra patrols at boat ramps, bridges and on the water. Anyone caught with illegal lobster will be charged accordingly. All Sheriff’s Office boats will be on patrol, and deputies will also be operating a number of personal watercraft donated to the Sheriff’s Office by Riva Motorsports & Marine of the Keys. They donate WaveRunners® each year to be used for law enforcement purposes such as this, as well as for regular patrols of hard to reach shoreline areas and residential canals.
Before, during and just after the two day season there will be more boats and trailers on the roadways, and more traffic in general. Pay attention to those around you, be patient and don’t pass in no passing zones. Drinking and driving is, of course, illegal; drunk boating is also illegal and officers will be watching for this dangerous behavior on the water as well as on the roadways of the county.
And remember: You must have a recreational saltwater fishing license and a spiny lobster permit to recreationally harvest spiny lobsters unless you are exempt from recreational license requirements. Information about these licenses and permits is available online at www.myfwc.com.
Above is a brochure with information about the various rules that apply in different areas of the Keys.
Make sure to review the rules for the area in which you will be harvesting lobster. Rules and laws vary depending on where you are in the Florida Keys.
www.keyslobsterseason.com, includes interactive videos with need-to-know dive and boating safety tips, up-to-date rules, regulations for lobster hunting within the Keys such as daily limits and correct harvesting techniques. It also stresses avoiding prohibited, no-take zones protected within Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary boundaries.
