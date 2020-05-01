Monroe County remains closed to visitors. The checkpoints at mile marker 112.5 on U.S. 1 and State Road 905 will remain in place and screenings will continue at Key West International and Marathon Florida Keys airports. After detailed discussions with the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County, the County will follow the Governor’s Executive Order 20-112. The new order takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday, May 4.
The Governor’s order allows retail businesses to operate at 25 percent of building capacity, but does not allow businesses to provide personal services, such as manicures or haircuts. Restaurants are to operate at 25 percent of indoor capacity. Outdoor seating capacity will not be limited, as long as tables are 6 feet apart and seated parties are groups of 10 or less. According to the directive, bars and bar seating in restaurants must remained closed. Bars are considered a business that derives more than 50 percent of its revenue from alcohol sales.
Monroe County will keep in place its visitor directive that requires vacation rentals and other lodging establishments to remain closed until further notice. The directive can be found at www.monroecountyem.com/covid19 under “airport, lodging, and travel.”
The County will continue the directive of using facial coverings in public settings. Senior citizens and individuals with an underlying medical condition are still strongly encouraged to stay at home and take all measures to limit the risk of exposure to COVID-19.
Checkpoint information can be found at www.monroecountyem.com/checkpoint. The Governor’s Order can be read in its entirety at https://www.flgov.com/wp-content/uploads/orders/2020/EO_20-112.pdf.
Again, these changes go into effect Monday, May 4
