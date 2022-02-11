Florida gas prices jumped another 12 cents last week, rising a total of 24 cents in two weeks. Sunday's state average of $3.47 per gallon is the most expensive daily average price since July 2014.
"Unfortunately it looks like the pain at the pump may continue to worsen, after oil prices saw another strong round of gains last week," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "The price of crude rose $6 last week, which if sustained, could trigger another 10-15 cent hike at the pump in the coming weeks."
The U.S. price for crude oil settled above $90 a barrel for the first time since October 2014. The settlement of $92.1 per barrel is $5.49/b more than the week before, and $7.66/b more than last year's high.
Since oil is a key ingredient in gasoline, the price of oil influences about half the total price of what drivers pay at the pump. So far this year, the U.S price for crude oil has risen 21%. That $16 increase in crude is the equivalent of a 40 cent swing in gasoline prices.
So far this year, gas prices have risen 27 cents, which means pump prices may rise another 13 cents before fully adjusting to the latest oil price hike.
Average price of gas on Feb. 10, 2022
Miami-Dade $3.44
Monroe $3.78
Florida Avg. $3.47
•Highest Since July 2014
•Avg. Cost for a Fill-Up - $52 for a 15 gallon tank
