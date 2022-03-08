The latest study from ValuePenguin analyzed where families pay the most for health insurance in comparison to the national average.
American families in Florida pay the most for family health insurance premiums.
• Florida families pay the most for health insurance. Workers in the Sunshine State pay an average of $7,674 a year for family premiums — that’s 28.4% more than the national average of $5,978. Families in the District of Columbia and Mississippi follow closely, paying family premiums of $7,445 and $7,421, respectively.
• Washington state families pay the least for health insurance. Workers in the Evergreen State pay an average of $4,610 a year for family premiums — 22.9% less than the national average. Families in Indiana ($4,769) and Michigan ($4,842) pay similar family premiums.
View full report: https://www.valuepenguin.com/family-premiums-study
