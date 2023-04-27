Florida Coast Equipment (FCE), the nation’s largest Kubota equipment dealership, has announced the recent opening of their 13th location based in Homestead to serve Miami-Dade and Monroe Counties.
The state-of-the-art facility is a testament to FCE’s significant investment in both their team and the local economy.
This new store is a full line Kubota dealership providing parts, sales, service, and rentals.
"Despite the business's incredible growth, we maintain our dedication to a team-oriented, community-centric strategy that has established us as the top Kubota dealership in not only Florida, but the entire nation,” said Todd Bachman, President and CEO of Florida Coast Equipment.
“As we continue to invest in the great state of Florida, we are committed to building not only the best facilities but team of people to serve our customers and the communities we operate with in by delivery superior customer service and unrivaled product support.”
“Homestead is a city rooted in agriculture and is a thriving hub for nurseries, landscape, and construction companies, and landowners,” added Bachman. “We recruited talented, hardworking individuals from the local community to support this location, and I’m impressed with the team's level of excitement and engagement. Florida Coast and the community will be well served for years to come.”
By investing in their employees and opening new locations, Florida Coast Equipment is not only expanding their business, but also providing more job opportunities across Florida. Since its founding in 1985, Florida Coast Equipment has grown from a single store with two employees to the largest Kubota dealer in the nation with 13 locations and over 200 employees For more information, or to find a Florida Coast Equipment location near you, visit www.florida coasteq.com.
Founded in 1985, Florida Coast Equipment has grown from a single location dealership to the nation’s largest full service Kubota dealership with 13 locations (Naples, Homestead, Miami, Davie, West Palm Beach, Fort Pierce, Mims, Kissimmee, Apopka, Ocala, Lecanto, Land O’Lakes and Plant City) across Florida, employing over 200 Floridians.
Offering new and used agriculture, construction, and landscape equipment for commercial, government, and homeowners, as well as rentals.
Kubota Tractor Corporation, Grapevine, Texas, is the U.S. marketer and distributor of Kubota-engineered and manufactured machinery and equipment, including a complete line of tractors of up to 200 Gross hp* performance-matched implements, compact construction equipment, consumer lawn and garden equipment, hay tools, commercial turf products and utility vehicles.
