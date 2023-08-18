Florida City Mayor Otis Wallace is working to create a registry of surveillance cameras throughout the City to help in the fight against crime.
The program would be known as Florida City Connects.
People who have surveillance cameras on their properties could place the locations of the cameras on a law enforcement and code enforcement registry lists so police officers and code enforcement officers would know where the cameras are.
If a criminal act occurs in a certain area the police would be able to ask permission of the owner of the camera to accessit the camera and see what took place there.
The owner would be guaranteed confidentiality so an offender would not know the identity of the camera owner.
Law enforcement would not access the camera unless something takes place near the location of that camera and the owner allows law and code enforcement personnel to view the footage, according to Wallace.
The information would only be accessible to the Florida City Police Department and Code Enforcement. It would hope to increase the efficiency of direct video evidence collection. And it would provide immediate contact information to investigators for camera locations. It would enable businesses and residents to work with the police and code enforcement to create a safer Florida City community, according to Wallace.
