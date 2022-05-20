A 20-year-old Florida City woman was arrested Monday morning after an infant was found improperly secured in a car she was driving that crashed into concrete barriers on U.S. 1.
The two-month-old child was taken to Homestead Hospital and did not appear to suffer serious injuries.
Janny De La Caridad Delgado-Hernandez was charged with child neglect and was cited for speeding, careless driving, child not belted properly in a child seat, driving at night with a learner’s permit as well as other license violations.
Deputy Richard Rodriguez observed a northbound Ford Focus traveling 68 mph in a 45 mph zone at approximately 1 a.m. at Mile Marker 107. Deputy Rodriguez went to make a traffic stop when the Ford violently veered to the right, striking the blue concrete barrier on the right shoulder. The Ford then traveled to the left side of the lane and struck the barrier on the other side. The Ford came to stop in the middle of the lane. The airbags were deployed and heavy smoke was emitting from the engine and the interior.
Deputy Rodriguez observed two female occupants — a 30-year-old female passenger and the driver, later identified as Delgado-Hernandez.
Deputy Rodriguez then heard a baby crying loudly and found the infant on the floorboard behind the driver’s seat. Deputy Rodriguez immediately called for Fire Rescue. He also observed the baby car seat was placed incorrectly in the vehicle with a seat belt running over the car seat and not through the proper car seat restraint handles. He also observed the seat belts were not properly secured.
The passenger and the infant were taken to Homestead Hospital. Neither appeared to suffer serious injuries.
Delgado-Hernandez was taken to Mariners Hospital in Tavernier where she was medically cleared and then taken to jail.
