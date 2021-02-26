A 32-year-old Florida City woman was arrested Wednesday afternoon after she was found to be in possession of more than an ounce of cocaine.
Tamara Laphoenix Williams was charged with trafficking in cocaine.
Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Grassy Key at 1 p.m. for an obstructed license plate. Williams was driving the car. There were no other occupants. She gave consent to a search. A plastic baggie containing 1.6 ounces of a white, rock-like substance fell out of her shorts. Williams identified the substance as crack cocaine.
K9 Coral was called to the scene, but no other contraband was found. Williams was taken to jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.