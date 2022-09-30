Last Friday, September 23, Florida City held its grand opening for their newest affordable housing venture: Solimar Apartments.
Being invited to the ribbon cutting on-site at 825 NW 5th Avenue, the event celebrated the arrival of 180 newly constructed units to the city, with rents ranging from $575 to $1,583 for one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-
bedroom residences for those making 30%-70% of the area median income.
Tenants will also be able to enjoy a clubhouse, playground, media room, game room, indoor and outdoor fitness center, and business center, in addition to the monthly community social events taking place there.
Funded in part with $5.7 million in Miami-Dade County SURTAX funds, Public Housing and Community Development (PHCD) Director Michael Liu began the ceremony and explained how Solimar rises to meet the current supply/demand challenges of affordable housing in Miami-Dade.
Additionally, in working with Solimar’s development company – The Cornerstone Group – Liu spoke about the combined and continued efforts of PHCD.
"This is really a wonderful example of the partnerships that we have with private sector entities like Cornerstone,” said Liu.
Commissioner Kionne McGhee applauded the beauty of the garden-style residential space, while also noting how the morning event drew the attention of others there to experience another local issue.
"I live four minutes away from here, but they had to drive down and see that mass exodus leaving out of here this morning,” said McGhee, “so when were talking about transportation, and transit, and rail, now everybody gets to see why we fight so passionately to make sure that those needs are taken care of also.”
McGhee also commented on how fitting Solimar Apartments, with Solimar actually translating to Sun and Sea in Spanish, is in being part of Florida City.
"You have literally brought the Sun to this community to showcase to the world what it looks like when two, public and private, partnerships come together to benefit those who have been left out regularly,” McGhee said.
Jason Smith, Miami-Dade’s Director of Equity and Engagement, also spoke about meeting the granddaughter of one of the tenants, and how doing so matched the creation of Solimar Apartments.
"One of the young women who moved into this beautiful facility, her name is Genesis, just let that sink in,” said Smith. “Genesis means a new beginning.”
Smith further discussed plans for other similar developments like Solimar across Miami-Dade County.
"We have visionaries high and low, working hard to address this housing challenge, and we want to continue this partnership with Cornerstone and all of our other community developers and we want to create new beginnings,” Smith said.
Florida City Mayor Otis Wallace celebrated the new apartments as well, and Cornerstone’s work on them.
"I have a lot of duties as mayor, but there is no duty more gratifying than to see people raise their housing goals…Cornerstone, I tell you, they’ve outdone themselves,” said Wallace, “I can’t wait to get them to do another project.”
Wallace also explained his future reaction when people ask him about affordable housing in Florida City.
"I’m going to put them in the car and bring them over here, and say that’s affordable housing,” Wallace said. “Better yet, that’s great housing, that’s wonderful housing, that’s pretty housing, and that’s what my people deserve – Solimar is the standard.”
Catrice Drayton believes these apartments are the answer to her prayers though as well.
Upon becoming injured and disabled, Drayton lost her job and thus the financial ability to find adequate housing, resulting in her landing in a shelter.
"I remember praying, crying on my knees, and asking God to restore
everything that was taken away from me,” said Drayton. “I asked Him to give me brand new floors…from the doors, from the toilet, to the walls, to the tiles, everything, because I’m a child of the King.”
Once she arrived here, she said she knew it was.
"When I got here, I felt such a relief, like something just lifted off me, like this was a gift from the Almighty to me,” Drayton said.
And just as grateful as Drayton was also to Lenny Wolfe, owner of The Cornerstone Group – who have created other affordable housing properties throughout Florida – and developer of Solimar Apartments, Wolfe was just as thankful for the opportunity to help her and others.
“It makes what we do worthwhile,” said Wolfe, “it’s a humbling experience, and I’m so happy to help you and the 179 other families.”
Thanking Cornerstone’s construction, managing, developing, and accounting teams, Wolfe also commended Miami-Dade County leadership towards affordable housing.
"It’s really a model for the rest of the country, and I wish everybody would follow it, because there would be a lot less homeless people, a lot more affordable housing…think about sleeping outside for a night, or in a shelter for a night, or wherever; it’s just not a way to live,” Wolfe said.
After the ribbon was cut, and getting to tour Drayton’s three-bedroom/two-bathroom apartment that she shares with her granddaughter Genesis (yes indeed, the same one noted earlier), I can definitely say with the new everything Drayton prayed for, Solimar Apartments are definitely answered prayer.
For more information on Solimar Apartments, visit their website at www.rentatsolimar.com.
