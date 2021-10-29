The Florida City Commission addressed several issues during a council meeting on Tuesday, October 26th.
The Commission agreed to table the approval of a plat for Modabi Villas. The plan is to create a subdivision with 48 lots that will contain townhomes.
Members of the Commission were concerned about the entrance and exit ways because they are on Davis Parkway, a busy road.
“We suggested that the exit and entrance ways should be placed on a calmer street like Northwest Sixth Street and Northwest Seventh Avenue,” said Mayor Otis Wallace. The commission wants the project.
Wallace believes this project will be good for Florida City because the townhomes will be centrally located and across the street from parks, the city gymnasium and near the city’s elementary school.
“This will be a good place for families to live because kids will be able to walk to schools and parks. They will be close to everything,” said Wallace.
There will be a new educational/vocational school known as My Life My Power going into the second floor of the Power Financial Credit Union building at 33004 U.S. 1. The Commission granted Daniel Puder approval to begin placing it there.
There will be a wide variety of academic and vocational programs available. People who have not completed a high school diploma will be able to earn one there. There will be courses in basic math and English. People will be able to learn basic business and computer skills.
“This will be a good use for an empty space, and it will help young people get a start,” said Wallace.
The Commission approved Mari Suri’s request for a special use permit to allow for an adult living facility on a half an acre at 34th and 5th Avenue.
This will allow for the opening of an assisted living facility to provide care for people who need 24 hour-a-day care.
“Their families can no longer care for them. If they are in an ALF facility, they receive the care they need and are no longer a burden to their families,” said Wallace.
The Commission approved a new monthly service charge increase for the collection of recyclables and solid waste. The charge will be going up 8 cents a month. This is in response to an increase in pickup fees from Miami Dade County.
There was a presentation on the progress of work at Loren Roberts Park. A parking lot is being completed, sidewalks are being installed and a draining project is underway.
