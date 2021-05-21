On May 13th, Florida City’s Mayor Otis Wallace and the city’s commissioners met in a private executive session on settlement discussions, regarding the ongoing dispute at Florida City Camp Site and RV Park.
And while Florida’s state statutes regarding settlements notes: “any board or commission of any state agency or authority or any agency or authority of any county, municipal corporation, or political subdivision, and the chief administrative or executive officer of the governmental entity, may meet in private with the entity’s attorney to discuss pending litigation to which the entity is presently a party before a court or administrative agency, provided that the following conditions are met,” a public meeting was held thereafter for further discussion on the matter.
Stemming from the February 2019 contract with Florida City to sell the property to TREO Group, a portion of the contract required all campsite residents there to be removed by the city, before the signed agreement would be closed.
As a result, tenants there have since been fighting the decision.
Now, as Florida City awaits the next steps in the settlement negotiation, Mayor Wallace spoke about what’s necessary for settlement.
“The attorney on the other side has to hold her meeting with her client,” said Wallace, “and if both sides agree, this matter is settled.”
For updates on the story and/or settlement, visit www.southdadenewsleader.com.
