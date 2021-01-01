Bright and early on Christmas Eve morning 38 deserving kids from Florida City received $100 gift cards to shop in Walmart’s toy department courtesy of the Mayor and City Council of Florida City.
Mayor Otis Wallace and Commissioner James Gold along with City Staff and members of the Florida City Police Department were on hand to supervise the event.
Mayor Wallace said, “We had planned to work with an organization who has done toy drives in the past, but they were unable to do a drive this year. The City had already raised some money, so I turned to Councilman Gold, who was already involved in the fund raising, and asked him to pull this event together. Kids get a chance to get some toys, money that was meant for toys get’s spent for toys, and everyone is happy.”
Commissioner Gold commented, “I partnered with the Mayor and all of the Commissioners as well as MBRT Construction, Ron Café, Center State Bank, Kenny Lee Corporation and Barbra Saunders Corporation. In these tough times it is is important to remember where you came from and to reach out to help others. We worked with the schools to identify the kids.”
As the happy kids and their parents lined up at the checkout, Mayor Wallace wished everyone, “A very Merry and more importantly a very Safe Christmas.” mportant to remember where you came from and to reach out to help others. We worked with the schools to identify the kids.”
As the happy kids and their parents lined up at the checkout, Mayor Wallace wished everyone, “A very Merry and more importantly a very Safe Christmas.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.