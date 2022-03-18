Roy S. Shiver served as a Florida City Commissioner for 58 years, a rare achievement for any politician. He also served 57 years as Police Commissioner.
To honor Shiver’s accomplishments and work, the Florida City Commission voted unanimously on March 8 to name the Florida City Police Headquarters for him.
“That means a lot to me. I have seen the department go from nothing to what it is today,” said R.S. Shiver.
He has many fond memories of his time working with the police department and its officers and personnel. He was especially pleased to work with Police Chief Pedro Taylor.
“He was one of the best chiefs I worked with. When we started, we had a very small department and we came to where we are today,” said Shiver.
One favorite memory was the time after Hurricane Andrew when most of the police cars had been damaged. A local Ford dealership gave the police department some Ford cars.
Mayor Otis Wallace is also pleased to honor Shiver by naming the police station after him.
“I think this is a much-deserved honor after 58 years of service to Florida City. He was always interested in police work. He went to the police academy himself and remained involved with the police department. He was very committed to the police department,” said Wallace.
Commissioner Eugene Berry said, “Shiver deserves this. He put in so much time for the police department and he was very diligent. “We have been together for a long time and we have become more of a family than people who just work together. We have good relationships.”
Jon Ward, executive director for the Florida City CRA said efforts are being made to arrange a sign for the police headquarters that will say R.S. Shiver.
A sign will be designed and a date for an unveiling will be set.
“He would interact with the management staff of the police department and took an interest in activities the police were involved with,” said Ward.
Community leaders agree that Shiver was a much loved and respected commissioner.
