Homestead, FL (33030)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 86F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms during the evening hours. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low 74F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.