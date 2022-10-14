The good news is that Florida City is growing and that means far more people are coming to City Hall to complete permits.
The problem is that city personnel are struggling to keep up with all the additional work and residents are standing in longer lines to get building permits.
So the Florida City commission agreed to a $173,000 contract with Central Square Technology for new software that will allow city personnel to complete most of the permitting work online.
“We have been jammed up and people have been standing in line to do permitting,” said Jon Ward, executive director of the Florida City CRA. “We will implement this software and create an online portal. We will be able to streamline permits, plan review and code enforcement.”
A three percent technology fee on all building permits was recently approved and this will offset the cost of the software.
During the October 11 meeting, agreements were approved with Florida Green Finance Authority, The Florida Resiliency and Energy District and the Florida PACE Funding Agency. This will allow residents to obtain financing to pay for “green” improvements to their homes such as solar roofs, paint that will reflect more sunlight and other environmentally friendly improvements.
“This will be for any kind of energy efficient improvement such as improvements to windows, reflective paint, solar roofs and other items. Every situation is different and everyone’s roof is different,” said Ward.
