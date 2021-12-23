Commissioner James Gold, who lead in coordinating the event said, “We held this event last year at Walmart, but this year we wanted to come into one of our neighborhoods. The Mayor and every one of our Commissioners and all of our sponsors worked hard to make this happen.”
Mayor Wallace agreed, “You know I could throw a rock from where we are standing and hit the house I grew up in. Commissioner Gold did a great job with this event.”
John Mays, a major sponsor, said, “I have lived in Florida City for 44 years, and I wanted to do this to give back to my community. Some of these kids would not have much of a Christmas without these toys.”
The crowd estimated at over 300 had a great time with the music, carnival rides, food and especially the toys.
