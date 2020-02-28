On Friday, February 21st, the City of Florida City installed two commissioners to the Florida City Commission - incumbent Sharon “Sheep” Smith-Butler, and serving in his first term, James “Boo-Boo” Gold.
Swearing them in was the Honorable Judge Gordon Murray, of the Eleventh Judicial Circuit Court.
After taking the oath, Smith-Butler was grateful as she spoke to the crowded chamber, “Thank you so much for supporting me.”
Gold thanked, “... the Lord Jesus Christ, his wife, beautiful mom, and the people of Florida City.”
Mayor Otis Wallace spoke, thanking outgoing Commissioner Avis Brown for her service, “There is no greater joy than serving the people of your community, and it’s been a joy serving with you for 17 years. I look forward to continuing to work with Commissioner Smith-Butler. And to working with James, “Boo-Boo”, who is already hard at work. He is eager to get started and was here yesterday ready to work.”
Commissioner RS Shiver also thanked Commissioner Brown for working with the community and mentioned how he feels the positive support of the community.
Commissioner Eugene Berry stated on serving with Commissioner Gold, “It is so nice to see the young folks get involved with government to make their
community better.”
As Mayor Wallace moved to adjourn the meeting, Commissioner Gold made his first official statement, with a tip from Commissioner Smith-Butler, saying “So moved,” to cheers from the audience. With applause, Commissioner Smith-Butler seconded the motion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.