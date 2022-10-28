Several new building projects are about to begin in Florida City.
During the October 25 meeting, the Florida City Commission agreed to a resolution to support the creation of the Keys Edge Community Development District to Miami Dade County.
“This will mean water pipes, sewer, drainage, roads and lighting for this community,” said Henry Iler, city planner. “The landowners in this community will pay for this infrastructure.”
The Commission agreed to a similar resolution for the establishment of the Palm Gate Community Development District. This will be located at the corner of 167th Avenue and East Palm Drive. There will be 524 townhome villas when the project is complete.
The Commission agreed to a resolution to approving the services of Marcum LLP to audit the financial records of the City for the Fiscal Year ending September 30, 2022 with the option to renew for fiscal years ending September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2024.
The Commission agreed to a resolution to establish a new monthly service charge for the collection and disposal of recyclables.
The Commission agreed to a resolution to amend and set monthly charges or rates for water service, for discharge of well water and other water not purchased from the City into the sanitary sewer system, for wastewater service standby charge and for use of the City’s wastewater system.
