Major infrastructure work is about to get underway in Florida City.
Florida City Mayor Otis Wallace signed a $16.7 million contract with the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity to finish Phase Two of the East Palm Drive and Canal Project. This contract was signed on Jan. 31.
This will put the Florida City canal in a culvert which will stop most flooding in hurricanes or major storms. It takes East Palm Drive from four lanes to six lanes and adds streetlights, sidewalks and bicycle lanes which had not been there before. This will also mean more economic development on that corridor, according to Jon Ward, Florida City CRA director.
“This will assist in driving the sale of the site that had Mutineer restaurant at the Southeast concern of U.S. and East Palm Drive. This is a major location that has been vacant for years. This is the most prime location in the city,” said Ward.
Ward wants residents to know that this is a very important grant for Florida City. “This is the largest single grant that Florida City has every successfully applied for. This will work well with the redevelopment of the former Strano warehouse area and support the economic development along the entire East Palm Drive corridor.”
Ward said residents should understand that the infrastructure work with create some inconvenience but in the end it be good for the city. Work will now begin on the engineering and design of the project.
Florida City will bid the project in late 2022 and Ward anticipates it will take about two years to complete the actual construction.
“I think this project will provide much needed traffic relief in terms of additional lanes of traffic. We have had a lot of building in Homestead and
Florida City on that corridor. This project was conceived years ago as a way a to relieve traffic because of the growth that was coming. This roadway needed to be improved significantly for the already planned growth,” Mayor Otis Wallace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.