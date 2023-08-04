The Florida City Commission agreed to cap the millage rate for the upcoming year at 6.9299.
The millage rate has not increased from last year’s rate but the value of properties in the City has increased so many homeowners will see an increase in their property taxes.
The City hold hearings on the millage rate in September and the rate will go into effect on October 1.
The Commission can decrease the millage rate but it cannot increase it for the upcoming year.
The Commission agreed on first reading to an ordinance approving a Comprehensive Development Master Plan Small Scale Land Use Amendment from the Medium Density Residential Category to the Commercial Category and Zoning District Boundary Change from Residential Multi-family District to General Commercial District for the 1.1 acre site located on the West side of NW 6th Avenue, North of NW 14th Street.
The Commission approved a resolution for the executive of a work order with ES Construction for construction services regarding improvements to Pump Station Number 17 in the amount of $55,529 to be funded by the State Revolving Loan Fund.
This is essentially a work order change for a project that has been ongoing for about four years.
In the interim period prices have increased significantly, according to Jon Ward.
