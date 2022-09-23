Jon Ward, executive director of the Florida City CRA, said the City is in process of applying for a FEMA grant that would be used to clear out the overgrowth at a retention pond, located in the area south of SW 360th St.
This pond receives water that otherwise floods the roads. All this water is pumped south to the pond ,which eventually is directed toward the Everglades.
Florida City will need about $500,000 to complete the clearing of the retention pond. This will involve the purchase of a maintenance tractor to cut the grass and remove the plants that are causing the overgrowth. This work is important to prevent major flooding in the City.
“The pond is overgrown, walls of grass and weeds ten feet tall in spots,and we don’t think it is functioning properly,” said Ward. “This pond is important because it catches the flood water from our roads.”
Florida City is also applying for FEMA grant money to pay for eight replacement generators that will cost about $92,000 each. These generators will be used as emergency backups to power the lift stations.
The City also needs spare pumps to function as backup pumps for the lift stations. This will cost about $250,000.
FEMA grants would be used to purchase a vacuum truck, which will cost about $360,000, to service water catch basins.
Also, Florida City is beginning the $8.5 million roadway project in the northeast portion of the City. Florida City is doing preparatory engineering work and environmental studies for the phase two portion of the Palm Drive Project. The City is putting the canal in a culvert and rebuilding the road with two lanes of traffic on either side. This project will cost about $16.8 million. It is a major project for the City.
