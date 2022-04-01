The Florida Plus America Pageant recently took place on March 26, making it a night to remember for Ms. Florida City Plus: Carmela Bowens.
“It was a rewarding and remarkable night, I’ll never forget it,” said Bowens, “my first pageant, it was an experience.”
Held at the Holiday Inn Miami West located in Hialeah Gardens, Bowens said the event honored everything from Best Interview, to Best Gown, and yes Ms. Congeniality, as 11 participants vied for these various awards.
Bowens herself received second place for Best Interview, a recognition she deeply appreciated, while understanding the importance of doing well in it.
“I really pride myself on speaking, because in Interview, for the most part, you can bury yourself,” Bowens said.
While Bowens didn’t receive the overall crown, her score in this Saturday evening preliminary contest qualifies her to go to July’s national Miss Plus America pageant in Houston, Texas, where she hopes to spread knowledge of her own platform – Firediamondz Inc. – an organization that aims to inspire all people to be what she calls ‘W.Healthy’; a winning combination of two goals close to her heart.
“W.Healthy is wisdom and healthy,” said Bowens. “Wisdom about your health and how you come into a place of wisdom about your health.”
Centered around the core beliefs of walking, drinking water, and worshiping, Bowens said she wants to help others repurpose their experiences.
“It’s about turning your trials and tribulations into your triumphs,” Bowens said, “finding purpose in your pain, helping you know that you're more than a conqueror and just helpling you come to your W.Healthy place.”
For Bowens, she said she got to be where she is after being nominated from a women's empowerment movement called NewBeing Queens, by its director Yolanda Mitchell, alongside another contestant: Mrs. Jasper Plus, Monica Peterson.
Finding out about the competition only last month, Bowens said she and her team quickly scrambled to get her pageant packets, Zoom interview, background checks, and qualification process done in time to be able to attend, with the full sponsorship of Florida City government.
As a result of the whirlwind process, and missing time with her family, Bowens also said she is now looking forward to some downtime to rest and regroup with them, and a new wish.
“I’m looking for somebody to sponsor me and my grandkids to go to the Dade County Youth Fair,” said Bowens. “I just need to get them some wristbands and I want them to ride till the wheels fall off…that would really and truly bring us back together from me being separated from them in preparation for this pageant.”
Additionally, with the Miss Plus America (MPA) pageant being a sister program to the Miss America pageant for women from size 14 and up, Bowens implored more to join it, and said it provides an opportunity for them to represent their best selves in the best way; to better others and beyond.
“If you feel that you have a platform and a purpose in life, along with beauty and fashion, and you want to make a change in the world, want to make a difference in someone's life, and you want to rip the runway, you come and join MPA,” Bowens said. “We would love to have you come in and use your platform, because the world needs healing right now.”
For more information on the Miss Florida Plus Pageant, visit www.missfloridaplusamerica.com.
For more information, or to support Bowens, check out her page on Facebook at Ms. Florida City Plus America 2022: Carmela Bowens, e-mail her at firediamondz100 @gmail.com, or contact her at 305-778-1018.
