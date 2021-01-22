Commissioner McGhee commended Mr. Hatcher for his work in the community, and for "providing this much needed service."
"As a public servant, I feel that it is necessary to care for our environment and encourage Florida City residents to keep our community clean," shared Florida City Vice Mayor Butler.
The community beautification project was held at HTC Tax Services, located at 1630 NW 6 Avenue Florida City, FL 33034.
Participants were supplied personal protection equipment, cleaning supplies, and socially distanced to complete the project.
Volunteers were coordinated into teams to clean up previously identified zones within the South Dade municipality.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.