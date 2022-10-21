Many Florida City residents want to help the people of Southwest Florida any way they can.
Ronda Ferguson-Cobb, president of Sisters on the Move, said her organization is collecting various supplies and items to be sent to the people of the Fort Myers area.
“We came together and decided we wanted to assist individuals in Fort Myers with food, clothing, and non-perishable items. We want to give people a hot meal to eat.”
Ferguson-Cobb and other members visited Fort Myers over the weekend to see what people there really need. They wanted to get to know the area and who they could work with to provide assistance.
“We went to look at the Harlem Heights area and see where we could set up a tent to distribute items that were donated to our organization. Harlem Heights is an area that was six to seven feet under water. We will go back to that area and distribute items. We spoke to residents, and we want to ease some of the burdens they are facing,” she said.
Ferguson-Cobb knows it will be hard to solve the major problems in the Fort Myers area but Sisters on the Move can work hard to solve some problems. Members have experience with hurricanes and severe weather. Many of the volunteers experienced Hurricane Andrew when Florida City was devastated. They are working to fill up a truck that will go to the Fort Myers area.
“We are raising money and supplies to help there. They sustained a lot of water damage. Their houses were flooded, and furniture and clothing were destroyed, ” she said “We know the struggle of not having water to take a shower. We know what it is like not to have resources after a hurricane.”
She wants to make life better for people who are facing difficulties. “This organization is about putting smiles on people’s faces. We are working to help people recover from the hurricane,” she said.
“We know all too well the devastation of and the aftermath of a hurricane,” she said. “Our city was without electricity for months, we had to stand in long lines for supplies and food to eat. We know that it’s impossible to solve the major problems that the residents in Fort Myers are facing such as gutting and rebuilding their homes. What we can do is assist them with day-to-day supplies. They need cleaning items, toothpaste, toothbrush, shampoo and conditioner, body wash, blankets, pillows, towels, pampers, baby food, formula, pampers, clothing for all ages, and shoes for all ages,” she said.
Sisters on the Move has focused on youth who are living in lower income situations. They provide back to school events. They gives out toys during Winterfest, distributes Thanksgiving meals and offers community feeding events.
“Where we see a need in the community, that is where we assist. We want to work to improve the living standards of people in the community,” said Ferguson-Cobb.
Sisters on the Move Inc is a nonprofit organization that was established in January 2019.
“Our goal is to enhance the community by offering social and economic assistance to improve the lives of citizens living in low socioeconomic areas. The work that we do is aimed at providing a holistic approach in solving some of our communities’ biggest challenges,” said Ferguson-Cobb.
Florida City is collecting items that can benefit people who were affected by Hurricane Ian in Southwest Florida. Anyone can drop off basic items such as non-perishable food and other basic supplies at City Hall between the hours of 9 to 5, Monday through Friday, according to Mayor Otis Wallace. The items will be collected and sent to distribution points in Southwest
Florida. One problem is that there too many of some items and not enough of others. Wallace is looking for ways to raise money to purchase critical items for people who are rebuilding from the hurricane.
To contact Sisters on the Move call 786-212- 3359 or 305-549-5340.
