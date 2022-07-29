Florida City property owners will see a reduction in their millage rate in the coming year.
During the July 26 meeting, the Florida City Commission agreed to a not to exceed millage rate of 6.9299. This is a five percent reduction from the current millage rate of 7.2946.
“We have had new development in the city and so I believe we can give our taxpayers a reduction this year,” said Mayor Otis Wallace.
The not to exceed millage rate is the cap for this year’s property tax rate. The Commission can lower the millage rate if it wants to. This millage rate is for the 2022/2023 fiscal year which begins October 1.
On August 15, Wallace will give the Commission the proposed budget for the year. Budget hearings will take place on September 13 at 8:00 p.m. and September 27 at 8:00 p.m.
The owner of a $200,000 home would pay $1,385.98 and see a reduction of -72.94. The owner of a $300,000 home would pay $2,078.97 and see a reduction of -109.41.
The owner of a $400,000 home would pay $2,771.96 and see a reduction of -145.88.
In other developments, a major construction project is coming to Florida City.
The Commission approved a tentative plat of the Alba subdivision during the meeting.
This subdivision includes eight blocks, 137 lots and six tracts and is located on the Southwest corner of the intersection of NW 13th Avenue with NW 3rd Terrace.
When complete there will be an additional 137 single family detached homes.
This is part of the ONX Homes community which is a phased development on 90 acres that will include 789 single family homes and town homes.
Construction on this phase could begin in three to six months.
“This is an important development for Florida City,” said Henry Iler, city planner. “There will be nice two-story homes and a lot of open space. This will be an improvement to Florida City.
It will be next to the Aurora development.”
Jose Iglesias, entitlement manager for ONX Homes said his company is in the process of building many new homes in Florida City.
“The Alba project will be two-story single-family homes. They will be high quality homes. We are also building a 7.5-acre park that will benefit the community. The site plan for the park is in review by the city and it will include a playground for children, basketball courts, a soccer field, and a football field. There will be a small recreational building. This park is part of the ONX Community Planned Unit Development (PUD). We hope to begin construction in about September and to be complete by February or March.”
Mayor Wallace is pleased with the project and believes it will benefit the City.
“I am in favor of this project. This area is zoned for housing. The new park will be good for the community. It will be a neighborhood park and people who live near it won’t have to travel across town to go to a park,” said Wallace.
The City Commission also approved a tentative plat of Old Town Floridian creating a subdivision of 14 tracts, 42 blocks and 446 lots located on the northwest corner of the intersection of Davis Parkway with Redland Road.
The project will include single family homes and townhomes.
Mayor Wallace said he in favor of this project and believes it will benefit Florida City.
The Commission agreed to a resolution to approve an agreement with Baljet Environment to provide engineering bid process, procurement and construction observation and management services for the replacement of Pump Station 9, in the amount of $136,140. It will be funded by the American Rescue Plan Act Grant.
