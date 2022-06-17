On Thursday, June 9th Florida City changed the name of its Police Department to the R. S. Shiver Public Safety Department. This was done to honor R. S. Shivers many years of service both as Police Commissioner and as Vice Mayor and City Commissioner.
Shiver, the longest serving elected official in Florida, left office in February after having served his city for 57 years.
Mayor Otis Wallace told the News leader that while the renaming was his idea, “the Vice Mayor and all the Commissioners unanimously and whole heartedly supported the change.”
The Mayor continued, “You know R. S. attended the Police Academy and for a time was a sworn reserve officer.”
For the ceremony, Shiver, who is widely known as R. S., was joined by his three sons, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
State Senator Anna Maria Rodriguez, State Representative Kevin Chambless joined Mayor Wallace, Florida City Vice Mayor and Commissioners as well as Homestead Mayor (whose remarks were read) and Vice Mayor, in praising the work R. S. has done over his entire career to help the citizens of Florida City and of his freely given advice and council to elected officials across the region.
After a slide show prepared and presented by the Shiver family highlighting R. S.’s work in the community the group moved outside, dodging raindrops, for the unveiling of the new department sign.
Surrounded by Mayor Wallace and the Shiver family R. S. pulled the rope reviling the sign honoring him and all of his faithful service to Florida City and its Police Department.
Standing under the R. S. Shiver Public Safety Department sign Shiver told us that one of the things he was most proud of during his 56-year tenure and the Police Commissioner was the quality of the officers in the Department.
He said, “One of the hardest calls that any police officer responds to is a domestic problem. When I interviewed a new officer, I always asked about any domestic problems he or she might have or had in the past. If you are doing the same things you are trying to prevent others from doing you will not be respected or effective. For a community to thrive three groups must be respected, Elected Officials, the Pastors, and the Police Officers.”
