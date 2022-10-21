When Barbara Barrett was involved in an automobile crash while driving with her daughter, she couldn’t imagine anything positive would come of it. When Florida City Police Officer Gary Rubens responded to the incident, he had no reason to think it was anything other than a routine accident. Barrett, born and raised in Homestead, was in fact working as an Occupational Licensing Official in the Florida City Building and Zoning Department and she didn’t expect to see Officer Rubens after the official report was completed. That was in 1988 and November 3, 1990, they were married by the Florida City Police Department Chaplain.
She had always wanted a career in Law Enforcement, but as a single parent, it wasn’t possible for her to be away for the length of time required to attend the Police Academy. Rubens, who had joined the force March 12, 1987, urged her to apply and handled the “home front” until she graduated. She was hired as a Reserve Police Officer at the Florida City Police Department October 25, 1994, and in January 1995 transferred within the department to become a Full-time Officer.
The couple shared their careers until May 2022 and Friday, October 14th, Florida City Police Chief Pedro Taylor, praised their combined sixty-four years of service in a short retirement ceremony. He cited Lieutenant Barbara Victoria Barrett-Rubens twenty-eight years with accomplishments of receiving forty commendations to include a Lifesaving Medal, Women in L.E., Exemplary Service, Hard and Effective Work Ethics and for Outstanding Job. She also received awards for Supervisor and Officer of the Month on many occasions. Her training accomplishment include ASR Basic Certification, Field Training Officer, Radar Operator Certification, Investigating Domestic Violence, Basic Supervision, Sergeants Academy, Taser Training, and Leadership & Diversity for Supervisors, Laser Operator Transition, and Officer Involved Shootings.
“Throughout her career Barbara has always shown to be dedicated and professionally minded. I have observed the outstanding personal and professional growth throughout the years. We have worked side by side for twenty-eight years; we share many found memories and triumphs. I respect her because of her tenacity, work ethics, contributions, communication skills, dedication and loyalty. She would never leave work daily without ensuring all her tasks were completed.” In closing, he said, “She is leaving big shoes to fill by the next generation of supervisors.”
Sergeant Gary Rubens’ thirty-six years of service included being a Detective as well as a Corporal among other positions such as Senior Firearms and Taser Instructor. He was also trained in Radar Operator, Motorman-Basic Motorcycle Operations, General Instructor Techniques, Flex-baton, Aerosol Subject Restraint, Line Supervision, Advance Narcotics Identification & Investigations, US Customs Cross Designation, Police Cycling Course, K-9 Handler, Investigating Domestic Violence, Armorer Course, Breath Test Operator, and Field Training Officer. He, too, received dozens of commendations and in 1978, he also became an Emergency Medical Technician.
Police Chief Taylor spoke of his unfailing dedication to the Department. “Throughout the years Gary gave a lot of his own time to the Florida City Community as a whole and was always willing to lend a hand to Citizens, especially children. When Gary would arrive at a call, sometimes the volatile situation would end immediately because of the connection, “respect”, he had with the community. We could always call on Gary to help up us get the radars calibrated or if we needed to put some stripping on the patrol vehicles. This is the type of officer that is missed when they retire, because he was such an integral part of the department and City as a whole. We all know that HEROS don’t always wear capes, they wear the blue uniform.”
Each officer was presented with a certificate and the service weapon they were issued and carried during their tenures.
Barrett-Rubens leaves with many memories.
“We loved Florida City because it was a small town. We were welcomed with open arms and we embraced that. We treated people with deep respect, and they returned that.” She was heartfelt in speaking to the friends and colleagues. “I’ll never forget any of you. Be good to your City, your brothers in blue and take care of each other. We loved every minute of it.”
Rubens recalled how he didn’t know where Florida City was when a fellow Academy graduate from Homestead recommended he apply to the Department. “I love all of you and God Bless,” he said to the group.
In response to an earlier question about if a young person was considering law enforcement, he didn’t hesitate. “Absolutely go into it. The position allows you to serve your fellow man in good times and bad. It puts you in a position where you can help someone at their lowest point.”
Florida City Mayor Otis Wallace shortened a meeting he was in to be able to say his farewell. “I appreciate all the years we’ve been together. Enjoy your retirement and you’ll always be a part of Florida City.”
The couple has relocated to North Carolina and the RV is ready for them to spend time traveling around the country.
