The Florida City Commission agreed to a tentative millage rate and budget during a first hearing on September 12th.
Mayor Otis Wallace said the current proposed millage rate is 6.96 percent. This is the same rate as last year.
But Wallace said he will probably recommend that the Commission lower it to 6.48 percent.
“If we lower the millage rate, that will save homeowners taxes on their homes,” he said. “The assessment on many houses went up because the value of the homes increased. My goal is to reduce the millage rate which will help to offset the rise in taxes based on higher assessment.”
Wallace said the City has increased in population and this means a need for more services. The waste removal contract will increase because there are more residents who need trash removal.
The public works department has a new union contract that has increased salaries for personnel.
The police department will hire two new police officers. The police budget increased by 14.6 percent.
The budget also includes new vehicles. The city will actually receive more new
vehicles this year because supply chain problems meant that the city had to wait to receive vehicles that were budgeted last year.
The total Florida City budget is $53,476,531.
The final approval for the budget and millage rate will be on September 26 at 8:00 p.m. at City Hall.
