Florida City Mayor Otis Wallace and the City Commissioners have partnered with the non-profit Florida City Foundation and other organizations to offer two different summer camps.
One will be for Kindergarten through fifth grade and the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) camp is designed for sixth through eighth grade.
Prior to camp though, approximately twenty individuals will be hired in a variety of positions.
Hiring preference will be given to Florida City residents. A flier announcing the programs and employment needs answers the questions of what and who they are seeking.
“Program Managers, Program Administrators, Sports/Recreation Coaches, Camp Counselors, Reading Specialists/Tutors, STEM Facilitators (in-person and virtual). Educators, College Students, STEM Instructors, Persons passionate about children, sports, STEM, gardening and/or the arts.”
Email resume to info@askcolestars. org ; call or text (786) 310-2898.
High school interns are also needed. Students can be part of the Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) Summer Youth Internship Program which provides paid stipends or they can intern for service hours.
Excitement and enrichment are in store for camp attendees. The Florida City Foundation has partnered with the non-profit FLIPANY AWA (Arts, Wellness, Academics) for the Kindergarten through fifth grade camp and the non-profit Dibia Dream for the STEM sixth through eighth grades camps.
Both will be held at the Florida Youth Activity Center, 650 NW 5th Ave, Florida City; (786) 310-2898.
Camps are Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m., June 13 to August 12, 2022 (except for July 4th). There is a registration fee of $55, but the camp is free and will include breakfast, lunch, and snack.
Younger students will enjoy Arts, Academics, Gardening & Cooking Classes, Healthy Food Education, Sports & Fitness, Swim, and Wellness. They will have Friday field trips and everyone receives a Camp tee-shirt.
STEM Camp will feature STREAM & Robotics, Swim, Recreation & Sports. They too will have a weekly field trip and receive a Camp tee-shirt.
Registration begins Thursday, May 5, 2022 through the website of
Students must be enrolled in the appropriate grade for the 2021-2022 school year (K-5th for AWA and 6th-8th for STEM).
Other eligibility requirements are the same for all attendees:
- Resident of Florida City
- Must attend at least 39 of 44 days
- Household income of $45,000 or free/reduced lunch recipient or a documented mental/emotional/physical disability or an IEP/504 plan
Questions about the programs may be sent to programs@askcolestars.org
Summer camp employment opportunities are also available in Cutler Bay and Richmond Heights.
