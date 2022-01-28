Florida City held municipal elections on Tuesday the 25th of January to select
a Mayor, two Commissioners and to vote on a charter amendment addressing the form of government for the city.
The results were as follows:
For Mayor: Israel J. Andrews 11.71%, Avis F. Lloyd Brown 15.24%, Rocquel McCray 27.07%, and the incumbent Otis T. Wallace 45.98 %. A runoff is now
required as no candidate received 51% of the vote.
Wallace and McCray will square off on Tuesday, Feb. 15th.
For Commissioner: incumbent Eugene “Button” Berry 34.75 %, incumbent Roy S. Shiver 28.75% and Walter P. Thompson 36.68%.
For the Charter Amendment the voters were asked if, starting in January, 2026, the City of Florida City would establish a Commission/Manager form of government, employing a city manager as CEO of the city, in place of a mayor, and adopt a plan for the orderly transition to this end. Voters responded, Yes 62.84%, No 37.16%.
When asked about the results of Tuesday’s election and the need for a runoff, Mayor Otis Wallace said, “I fully expected there to be a runoff. I had told my campaign people all along that I was in good shape and there was no problem being in a runoff but that it was pretty much mission impossible to have three candidates, two of which were former elected officials, and get more votes than the three of them combined. That is what would have been required to avoid a runoff. I’m prepared for the runoff.”
Mayor Wallace will be opposed in the runoff by Rocquel McCray, who Tuesday night declined to provide the News Leader any comment or to answer any of our questions.
When asked about the runoff and his opponent, Wallace responded, “I think we have a clear choice for Florida City’s voters to make in terms of the type of skill sets and personality that they want in their mayor. I couldn’t imagine two candidates being more different. There is a stark difference in us and I think that it’s a clear choice to place before the voters in terms of what type of leadership they want for their city. I’m ready to see what they want.”
Our discussion with Mayor Wallace then turned to the results of the City Commissioner race where Roy Shiver, not only the longest serving elected official in Florida City but also in the state of Florida, was defeated in a three-person race for the two open City Commission spots.
Mayor Wallace said, “RS is a beloved political figure in Florida City, and you hate to see it end that way. The race was an interesting one where Florida City was the beneficiary. We had the situation where they were all good guys and good candidates. There was no choice between good and evil, there was a choice between three goods.
I think that for the city, having a choice where all the candidates were good bodes well for the city. Florida City couldn’t help but win no matter what happened in that race.”
Lastly, we asked Wallace about the charter amendment that will move Florida City from a strong mayor to a City Manager form of government in 2026.
Wallace told us, “It passed by a pretty healthy margin. I’ve always
supported that (move to a city manager versus strong mayor). I think it’s important to the future of the city. As I leave office, hopefully after serving another term, I’ll sleep good at night knowing that we put Florida City on the road to being in good hands all the time, not just when it elects a good mayor. To be able to choose competent leadership all the time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.