A 25-year-old Florida City motorist was arrested after pointing a handgun at another motorist in a road rage incident last weekend Laquavius Levon Hudson was charged with aggravated assault, tampering with evidence and improper exhibition of a firearm.
Deputies and Detectives responded to Burton Drive in Tavernier at approximately 4 p.m.
The victim stated he and the suspect, later identified as Hudson, were driving on Burton Drive toward U.S. 1 when Hudson passed him at a high rate of speed. The victim stated he confronted Hudson at the red light before both parties continued north on U.S. 1., when Hudson pointed a black handgun at the victim.
Detectives found the suspect vehicle a short time later and identified Hudson as the driver. A 9mm magazine was found in the car. Hudson stated he was traveling from his girlfriend’s house nearby to his work. He admitted that a road rage incident occurred earlier.
Detectives went to the girlfriend’s house, where she consented to a search. A loaded 9mm H&K handgun was found there. The magazine found in the car was compatible with the discovered handgun. A second magazine was also found with the gun.
The victim identified Hudson as the suspect.
Hudson was taken to jail.
